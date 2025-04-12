‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’: All you need to know about Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s upcoming rom-com with a twist

Love, mayhem, and time are all set to collide in Bhool Chuk Maaf, a new Hindi romantic comedy featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is set amidst the vibrant background of Varanasi, and it is all about love, laughter, and a wedding that might or might not take place on schedule.
Scheduled for a theatrical release on May 9, 2025, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios, has generated more buzz with the recently released trailer. The film is a fresh take on a rom-com plot with a sci-fi twist—a groom trapped in a time loop on the night of his wedding.
Ranjan (Rajkummar Rao) is a romantic at heart who finally lands his dream government job to marry the love of his life, Titli (Wamiqa Gabbi). But destiny has other plans. On the wedding day, he gets stuck in a strange time loop, reliving the same crazy events over and over again. What ensues is a rollercoaster of frustration, laughter, and emotional moments as he attempts to escape the loop.
The trailer, which is set in the midst of Varanasi, brings out the quirk and charm of small-town India with laugh-out-loud moments and punchy one-liners. With an amazing supporting cast in the form of Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Raghubir Yadav, the film guarantees layered performances beyond the lead pair.
With music by Tanishk Bagchi and a recreated version of “Chor Bazaari,” plus choreography by Vijay Ganguly, the film blends nostalgic and new. The unique concept, quirky tone, and first-time pairing of Rajkumar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi have fans eagerly waiting for this “bhasad wali shaadi.”