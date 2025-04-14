Sai Abhyankkar joins forces with Silambarasan for #STR49

Directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan and backed by the well-known production house Dawn Pictures, #STR49 is already creating a buzz even before its official title is revealed.

Sai Abhyankkar is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about new names in the music industry. He rose to fame with his viral independent single Katchi Sera, and since then, there's been no looking back. His fresh sound and innovative style have caught the attention of top filmmakers across South Indian cinema.

Apart from #STR49, Sai is also scoring music for several major upcoming films, including Suriya’s 45th project, Pradeep Ranganathan’s next with Mythri Movie Makers, and a massive pan-Indian film starring Allu Arjun, directed by Atlee and tentatively titled AA22XA6.

#STR49 was officially announced on February 3, coinciding with Simbu’s birthday. The announcement poster intrigued fans: it featured Simbu with his hands behind his back, holding a textbook titled Engineering Materials and Metallurgy, concealing a blood-stained knife. The poster’s chilling caption read: “The Most Wanted Student.”