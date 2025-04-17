As an actor, you dream of working with directors who make you rethink everything you know about your art: Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav is no stranger to bold choices and powerful performances—and now, he’s cementing his place as a true chameleon of contemporary cinema. The actor continues to align himself with some of the most daring and imaginative filmmakers in the industry, with a slate of projects that reads like a masterclass in modern storytelling.
Up next for him is Bejoy Nambiar’s Tu Yaa Main, a film that promises an emotional rollercoaster wrapped in Bejoy’s signature unpredictability. And that’s just the beginning. Adarsh has already made waves in Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon, a tribute to grassroots filmmaking with heart, and Zoya Akhtar’s poignant coming-of-age tale Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Not to mention his unforgettable role in Raj & DK’s offbeat, high-octane series Guns & Gulaabs—a wild ride through chaos, comedy, and crime.
Each collaboration feels like a cinematic event, and for Adarsh, it’s more than just screen time—it’s creative alchemy.
Reflecting on these partnerships, Adarsh shares, “Working with filmmakers like Bejoy, Reema, Raj & DK, and Zoya is a creatively fulfilling experience. Each of them has a unique cinematic language, a bold approach to storytelling, and a deep understanding of human emotions. Every time I step onto their sets, I know I’m going to be pushed out of my comfort zone in the best way possible. Bejoy’s vision for Tu Yaa Main is intense and unpredictable; Reema’s ability to capture raw, real characters in Superboys of Malegaon and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is nothing short of genius; Raj & DK bring such an eccentric, high-energy world to life in Guns & Gulaabs, and Zoya’s storytelling always has an emotional depth that resonates universally.”
But it’s not just about the directors—it’s about the energy they bring to the process. “For me, the most exciting part of working with these incredible filmmakers is how they trust me to bring something new to the table. They don’t just direct; they collaborate, and that’s what makes the process so special. With each project, I’ve learned something invaluable—whether it’s about storytelling, the craft of acting, or simply the magic of great filmmaking. As an actor, you dream of working with directors who challenge you, surprise you, and make you rethink everything you know about your art. I feel incredibly fortunate that I’ve had the chance to do that, and I can’t wait for audiences to see the stories we’ve created together.”
With each role, Adarsh Gourav continues to redefine the boundaries of performance—one story, one vision, one fearless step at a time. And if this lineup is anything to go by, we’re just getting started.