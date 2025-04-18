David Tennant birthday special: 5 times the British actor made being evil irresistible

April 18 is a special day as it marks the birthday of one of Britain’s most cherished—and surprisingly dark—actors, David Tennant. While he’s widely recognised for his role as the tenth Doctor in Doctor Who, David has a remarkable talent for slipping into more sinister, morally complex characters with such skill that you might find yourself cheering for the bad guy. To celebrate his birthday, let’s take a look at five instances where he showed us that evil can be oddly captivating.
David Tennant’s portrayal of the mind-controlling sociopath is one of the most spine-chilling villains in the Marvel universe. With his smooth voice and unsettling politeness, Kilgrave is frightening not because he raises his voice—but because he doesn’t have to. His performance was so gripping that fans found themselves torn between fear and a strange desire for more of him.
As a psychotic killer drenched in privilege, David takes the creepiness to a whole new level. Cold, calculating, and dangerously smart, this role showcased the actor in full thriller mode, reminding us that he can wield charisma like few others.
A chaotic mix of eyeliner and bravado, David Tennant’s vampire hunter isn’t exactly evil—but he’s certainly no angel. This snarky, foul-mouthed performance danced on the edge of villainy and anti-heroism with gory delight.
Even Shakespeare’s tormented prince takes on a darker shade in David Tennant’s interpretation. His Hamlet was mad, yes—but also manipulative and wild-eyed, leaving audiences questioning who the true villain really was.
Perhaps his most disturbing role yet. David’s depiction of real-life serial killer Dennis Nilsen was chilling, clinical, and hauntingly subtle. No over-the-top acting here—just a quiet malevolence simmering just beneath the surface.