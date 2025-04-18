David Tennant birthday special: 5 times the British actor made being evil irresistible

April 18 is a special day as it marks the birthday of one of Britain’s most cherished—and surprisingly dark—actors, David Tennant. While he’s widely recognised for his role as the tenth Doctor in Doctor Who, David has a remarkable talent for slipping into more sinister, morally complex characters with such skill that you might find yourself cheering for the bad guy. To celebrate his birthday, let’s take a look at five instances where he showed us that evil can be oddly captivating.