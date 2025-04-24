Kim Kardashian in talks to star in ‘The Bodyguard’ remake: Reports

In a surprising twist that has both Hollywood and social media buzzing, Kim Kardashian is reportedly in the running to take the lead in the remake of The Bodyguard, the classic 1992 romantic thriller that starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. This news comes after months of speculation that pop star Taylor Swift was the top contender for the role, largely due to her close ties with the film’s director, Sam Wrench.
While many thought Taylor Swift would be a perfect choice for the iconic character of Rachel Marron, insiders suggest that Warner Bros. had Kim Kardashian in mind from the start. Reports indicate that the script has been “specifically tailored” for Kim, with several meetings already held between the reality star and the film’s producers. "Kim was always the one attached to this project," a source was quoted as saying, noting that Taylor’s name only came up due to fan speculation.
Unlike the original, which is known for its powerful soundtrack—especially Whitney Houston’s unforgettable version of I Will Always Love You—this new adaptation may take a different approach. Sources hint that the remake will be a character-driven drama, which could be a great fit for Kim, who may not have a musical background but certainly has a strong presence in pop culture.
Kim Kardashian, who has dabbled in acting with roles in Disaster Movie, Ocean’s Eight, and American Horror Story, is reportedly eager to broaden her acting portfolio. Industry insiders describe her as ‘determined’ to make a name for herself as a serious actress.
Meanwhile, the internet has erupted with a mix of reactions, ranging from skepticism to intrigue, at the thought of Kim stepping into one of cinema’s most iconic roles. Whether this casting choice will spark controversy or excitement remains to be seen.