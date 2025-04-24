Kim Kardashian in talks to star in ‘The Bodyguard’ remake: Reports

Kim Kardashian, who has dabbled in acting with roles in Disaster Movie, Ocean’s Eight, and American Horror Story, is reportedly eager to broaden her acting portfolio. Industry insiders describe her as ‘determined’ to make a name for herself as a serious actress.

Meanwhile, the internet has erupted with a mix of reactions, ranging from skepticism to intrigue, at the thought of Kim stepping into one of cinema’s most iconic roles. Whether this casting choice will spark controversy or excitement remains to be seen.