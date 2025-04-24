The Summer I Turned Pretty drops poster of the final season with release date and hints!

Prime Video has unveiled the official key art for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, confirming a July 16, 2025 premiere date for the series’ final 11‑episode run. The vibrant poster showcases the central love triangle at the heart of Jenny Han’s concluding novel (book number three in the series) We’ll Always Have Summer, setting the stage for heartbreak, passion and unexpected twists. And answering the most important question of all! Will Belly end up with Conrad or will the series give us a surprise?
New poster, new deets!
At the center of the Season 3 poster stands Belly (Lola Tung), dressed in a bold red outfit. Her slight, knowing smile and steady gaze convey confidence and the emotional growth she’s undergone since the first season. Positioned next to Belly is Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), who watches her with quiet yearning embodying the unwavering devotion he’s offered throughout their summers together. Behind is Conrad (Christopher Briney) who feels equal parts longing and guarded vulnerability, hinting at the fierce, complicated love he still feels and the personal barriers he must overcome.
Glimpses from the upcoming season
From the recently released first look, we can notice Belly and Jeremiah's happy college days as students; Conrad, donning his Dr. Conrad Fisher white coat and Belly’s older brother Steven and her best friend Taylor sharing romantic moments.
What to Expect in Season 3
This final season adapts Jenny Han’s We’ll Always Have Summer and jumps two years ahead from Season 2. The previously released Instagram posts and poster of Belly being the main character, led some fans tothorise that she might just end up alone and with neither of the said boys as she stood there alone in a pretty yellow dress. Episodes will premiere every Wednesday beginning July 16 exclusively on OTT platform promising the resolution of the Belly–Conrad–Jeremiah love triangle.