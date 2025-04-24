The Summer I Turned Pretty drops poster of the final season with release date and hints!

What to Expect in Season 3

This final season adapts Jenny Han’s We’ll Always Have Summer and jumps two years ahead from Season 2. The previously released Instagram posts and poster of Belly being the main character, led some fans tothorise that she might just end up alone and with neither of the said boys as she stood there alone in a pretty yellow dress. Episodes will premiere every Wednesday beginning July 16 exclusively on OTT platform promising the resolution of the Belly–Conrad–Jeremiah love triangle.