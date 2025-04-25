MAD Square OTT release: Your guide to the Telugu comedy

Get ready for a streaming treat! After making a splash in theaters, the Telugu action-comedy MAD Square is now ready to entertain audiences around the globe through Netflix.
Following a successful month-long run in cinemas, the film is available for streaming starting April 25. Alongside the original Telugu version, the film is also available in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. This multi-language release really expands the film’s reach, making it possible for audiences from various regions of India to enjoy the sequel in the language they prefer. With wide distribution and subtitle support, MAD Square is set to gain fresh momentum and could very well mirror the success of its predecessor among OTT viewers.
Set four years after the original, MAD Square follows Laddu (Vishnu Oi), who, from behind bars, shares a wild tale sparked by a botched wedding and a stolen necklace. His story brings together old friends, gangsters, Goa adventures, and a father in peril—setting the stage for another hilarious chapter that builds on the energy of the first film while adding an emotional depth.
With standout performances from Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithin, along with a catchy score by Bheems Ceciroleo, the film now faces its next big challenge: keeping the momentum going on OTT.
Whether the nostalgia of returning fans and the curiosity of new viewers will turn it into a binge-worthy hit is yet to be seen, but MAD Square is clearly aiming for more than just a few laughs.