Moushumi Chatterjee films to revisit the Basu Chatterjee genre of nostalgia

This was her debut Hindi film and what a debut it was! A poignant and heartwarming story about a blind sculptor and a terminally ill young woman who find love. Moushumi’s sensitive portrayal of the spirited Shivani won her instant recognition and the film itself is a beautiful exploration of life and love in the face of adversity. The music is simply unforgettable too!
A quintessential Manoj Kumar film that captured the socio-economic realities of the time. While it’s an ensemble cast, Moushumi holds her own as the determined and principled Tulsi. The film’s strong narrative and memorable songs make it a significant film of the decade.
Another enjoyable romantic comedy, where Moushumi stars alongside Rakesh Roshan. Playing Champa, a lively village girl, Moushumi’s ability to portray both vulnerability and vivaciousness with equal ease is the bane of this film’s existence.
This Hrishikesh Mukherjee film is a delightful romantic comedy with a touch of drama. Moushumi plays Aruna, a simple yet strong-willed woman who falls in love with a charming but irresponsible man (Amitabh Bachchan). Their on-screen chemistry is a highlight, and the song Rimjhim Gire Sawan picturised on them is iconic!