‘Thudarum’: Why this Mohanlal-starrer deserves to be in your watchlist

Mohanlal’s action-packed year just got even more exciting! While L2: Empuraan continues to dominate as the highest-grossing Malayalam film, Thudarum is quickly stepping up as a fantastic follow-up, earning both critical praise and box office attention. For fans and movie lovers, this isn’t just another Mohanlal film; it’s a masterclass in storytelling, thanks to the focused and grounded vision of filmmaker Tharun Moorthy.
Tharun Moorthy takes a different approach by stripping away the flashy elements of hero worship and introducing us to Benz Shanmugham — a humble cab driver whose deep love for his family and his trusty black Ambassador car shines through. Forget the punchlines and slow-motion walks; here, we meet a man entangled in a web of injustice and personal sorrow, slowly making his way toward redemption and revenge. Mohanlal fully embraces his ‘complete actor’ persona, delivering a layered and emotionally charged performance.
Unlike many thrillers that rely heavily on spectacle, Thudarum carefully builds its world. Through relatable domestic scenes and well-crafted dialogue, the film establishes what’s at stake before pulling the rug out from under its main character. The tension escalates with the introduction of morally ambiguous cops, played brilliantly by Binu Pappu and Prakash Varma, leading to a gripping and relentless second half.
Cinematographer Shaji Kumar creates haunting visuals filled with rain, forest imagery, and powerful metaphors. Jakes Bejoy’s score heightens the tension without ever overpowering the narrative. Thudarum shows that compelling storytelling and superstar charisma can beautifully coexist. If you’re on the lookout for a Malayalam thriller that truly delivers, make sure Thudarum is at the top of your watchlist!