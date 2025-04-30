Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Shanaya Kapoor's debut film set to release on this date

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: The release date for Shanaya Kapoor's acting debut has been announced! On Wednesday, the filmmakers of the romantic drama revealed that the film will hit theatres on July 11. The movie will feature Vikrant Massey in the lead role, and audiences will get to see a fresh pairing with Shanaya Kapoor alongside him.

Zee Studios shared a video announcement on their Instagram account, captioned, “This monsoon, don’t just fall, but feel the love.💞 #AankhonkiGustaakhiyan In cinemas near you on 11th July 2025.” In March, Shanaya posted a picture from the film's shoot in Azerbaijan, mentioning that the Baku schedule had been completed. She previously worked as an assistant director on the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which starred Janhvi Kapoor.