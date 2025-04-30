Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Shanaya Kapoor's debut film set to release on this date

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: The release date for Shanaya Kapoor's acting debut has been announced! On Wednesday, the filmmakers of the romantic drama revealed that the film will hit theatres on July 11. The movie will feature Vikrant Massey in the lead role, and audiences will get to see a fresh pairing with Shanaya Kapoor alongside him.
Zee Studios shared a video announcement on their Instagram account, captioned, “This monsoon, don’t just fall, but feel the love.💞 #AankhonkiGustaakhiyan In cinemas near you on 11th July 2025.” In March, Shanaya posted a picture from the film's shoot in Azerbaijan, mentioning that the Baku schedule had been completed. She previously worked as an assistant director on the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which starred Janhvi Kapoor.
Besides Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Shanaya is also set to appear in Vrusabha. This Telugu-Malayalam bilingual film will feature actor Mohanlal in a lead role, along with Zahrah S Khan, the daughter of Salma Agha, and Roshann Meka. The film will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. It is produced by AVS Studios, First Step Movies, and Balaji Telefilms, and is scheduled to launch on October 16.
Maheep Kapoor recently opened up about the incident on her show, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. During a discussion with Seema Sajdeh, Karan Johar stepped in to mediate their differences. Maheep shared the turmoil she was facing at the time, saying, “I was dealing with my own madness. I exposed my elderly parents and Shanaya to COVID-19, and we all fell ill. On top of that, doctors were saying my mother needed to be hospitalized. It was a lot to handle after my house help, Rekha, passed away.”
She continued, “Shanaya’s film didn’t start, and she was traumatized. You had to intervene.” Turning to Seema, Maheep added, “I wasn’t there for her, but she didn’t understand the circumstances.”