‘Housefull 5’ teaser: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan return with a ‘killer’ twist

The beloved comedy franchise that’s been stirring up chaos since 2010 is making a grand return, and it’s bigger and more fun-filled than ever! To mark the 15th anniversary of the original Housefull, the creators have just released the teaser for Housefull 5, and it looks like it’s going to take fans on a wild ride aboard what might just be Bollywood’s most unpredictable cruise ship, featuring legends like Nana Patekar and Jackie Shroff joining in on the fun.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is introducing what the team is calling “killer comedy” and they mean it! The teaser hints that alongside the usual slapstick humour and slow-motion antics, a murderer is lurking on board. A whodunit twist mixed in with the laughs? Now that’s a fresh take for this franchise!
The teaser features an impressive ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Nana Patekar, Nargis Fakhri, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, and many more – each making their entrance in stylish slow-motion shots, all set to an upbeat soundtrack. But just when the party on the cruise reaches its peak, the mood takes a turn. A mysterious figure emerges, hinting at a masked killer. Who could be hiding behind that mask? That’s clearly the film’s intriguing new angle.
With the teaser already going viral and fans celebrating Akshay Kumar’s return to his comedic roots, Housefull 5 seems poised to deliver a twist-filled comedy that strays from its usual path. The film is set to hit theatres on June 6, 2025. As one enthusiastic fan put it, “Finally, the original comedy king is back… with a murder twist!”