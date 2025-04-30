‘Housefull 5’ teaser: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan return with a ‘killer’ twist

The beloved comedy franchise that’s been stirring up chaos since 2010 is making a grand return, and it’s bigger and more fun-filled than ever! To mark the 15th anniversary of the original Housefull, the creators have just released the teaser for Housefull 5, and it looks like it’s going to take fans on a wild ride aboard what might just be Bollywood’s most unpredictable cruise ship, featuring legends like Nana Patekar and Jackie Shroff joining in on the fun.