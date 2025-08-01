Love Insurance Kompany first glimpse postponed due to Rajinikanth’s Coolie trailer launch

Vignesh Shivan’s romantic film, which has Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead, delays promo release to avoid clash with Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie audio and trailer event on August 2.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie pushes back Love Insurance Company glimpse release

The highly anticipated first look of director Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming romantic entertainer Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, has been officially postponed. Initially scheduled to drop on August 1, the release has been deferred in light of the grand trailer and audio launch of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which is set to take place on August 2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The announcement came through Seven Screen Studio’s Instagram handle. The production house, which is co-producing LIK, posted,“The #FirstPunch of #LoveInsuranceKompany will now land a little later due to Coolie audio & trailer launch.” The post also tagged key members of the film including Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara, Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah.

A poster accompanying the announcement read, “First punch pushed to a later date. The new date will be announced soon after Thalaivar Dharisanam in Coolie trailer and audio launch.”

Excitement around LIK is already high, largely due to lead actor Pradeep Ranganathan’s unbroken success streak in Tamil cinema. His most recent outing, Dragon, was a blockbuster hit, cementing his reputation as a rising star.

Love Insurance Kompany, produced by Nayanthara, is slated for a theatrical release on September 18. The film also features SJ Suryah and Gouri Kishen in key roles.

Back in April, Vignesh Shivan shared a heartfelt note as post-production began, thanking his cast and crew for their dedication and hard work. "Abundance of passion, love, honesty, and hard work from each and everyone has built #LoveInsuranceKompany. Every day of shoot had its challenges, but we always found time to smile and enjoy the process," he wrote.

He also emphasised that the team didn’t compromise on a single frame, adding, "We’ve done our best to deliver a fresh, original, and entertaining film."

Technically, the film is backed by a strong crew, with celebrated cinematographer Ravivarman behind the lens, music by Anirudh Ravichander, editing by Pradeep Ragav, and action sequences choreographed by Peter Hein.

While fans will have to wait a little longer for the first glimpse of LIK, the excitement continues to build as the film inches closer to its September release.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress