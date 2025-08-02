Director of Photography Adriano Goldman shares details about new Harry Potter series

Fans are excitedly awaiting the release of the new Harry Potter series which is not until 2027, but more details have emerged around its creative process. Cinematographer Adriano Goldman, who is currently the lead Director of Photography on the Harry Potter television series, shared more about his work in a recent interview.
Adrian is one of the three directors of photography. He will be working on four of the eight episodes, which include the first and last episodes.
Adrian stressed that the series needs to be "more vibrant from an overall visual perspective". His work inspired director Mark Mylod, both in The Crown and Andor. But he said that the vision for those plots were far more realistic, so Harry Potter visuals would definitely differ a great deal.
One of the key challenges, Adrian admitted, is working with children since they cannot work for long hours.
"Time management is one of the most important aspects of my job. I know from the start that I won’t have all the time I’d like, and I accept that when embarking on a project of this size," he said in the interview.
Adrian stressed on the importance of planning out the pre-production stage and keeping infrastructure ready to "work quickly and efficiently" while keeping some "space for artistic elaboration.“
Executive producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod cast Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione after conducting tens of thousands of interviews.
“The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen,” they said, when they introduced the trio in May 2025.
HBO has announced new cast additions, such as Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander. Nick Frost will play the role of Rubeus Hagrid.
Harry Potter series will film until May 2026 and is slated for a 2027 release. Season 2 will begin filming back-to-back after Season 1 filming is done.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.