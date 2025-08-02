Director of Photography Adriano Goldman shares details about new Harry Potter series

Fans are excitedly awaiting the release of the new Harry Potter series which is not until 2027, but more details have emerged around its creative process. Cinematographer Adriano Goldman, who is currently the lead Director of Photography on the Harry Potter television series, shared more about his work in a recent interview.

Adriano Goldman is one of the three directors of photography of the Harry Potter television series

Adrian is one of the three directors of photography. He will be working on four of the eight episodes, which include the first and last episodes.

Adrian stressed that the series needs to be "more vibrant from an overall visual perspective". His work inspired director Mark Mylod, both in The Crown and Andor. But he said that the vision for those plots were far more realistic, so Harry Potter visuals would definitely differ a great deal.