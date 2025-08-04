Spider-Man: Brand New Day's list of villains is long and iconic

Tom Holland is putting the suit back on. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently being filmed, and fans are already picking up on what’s coming. A short teaser clip dropped online recently. It didn’t reveal much, but social media has filled in the blanks. In one leaked video, Spider-Man faces off with the Punisher. Yes, Jon Bernthal is back. But the Punisher might not be the only threat. Or even the biggest one. Here’s a breakdown of who else shows up in this round.
Hulk- Mark Ruffalo will return as Bruce Banner. He’s usually on the good side, but he and Spider-Man have clashed before in comics. It’ll either be a misunderstanding, or someone is controlling him. Either way, Hulk’s strength is off the charts. Spider-Man may be faster and smarter, but this is not a fight he’ll want to drag out.
Punisher- He’s not your average villain. More of a wild card. He fights with precision, thinks ahead, and doesn’t back down. Spider-Man can dodge bullets, sure, but Frank Castle doesn’t play fair. That said, they could end up on the same side. Rumours suggest they may take on Hulk together. We’ll see.
Scorpion- Michael Mando is back as Mac Gargan. Last seen in Homecoming, his character never got a proper arc. That might change now. His suit gives him extra power, speed, and a nasty stinger. He’s part of Spider-Man’s classic rogues’ gallery, and could be one of the main threats this time.
Tombstone- A crime boss with a violent history. His skin is almost impenetrable because of an experiment gone wrong. He’s cold, calculating, and pretty tough to knock down. Might be pulling strings behind the scenes.
Tarantula- Not a spider, but a human who is skilled in combat, and fights with bladed boots and speed. There’ve been several versions in the comics, so it’s unclear which one the film is using.
Boomerang- He’s the mischief-maker of the bunch. Boomerangs, jet boots, and attitude. He’s been a thorn in Spider-Man’s side for years, though not always the most serious threat.
Ramrod- First appeared in the Daredevil comics. A construction worker turned half-cyborg after a bad accident. Super strength, nearly unbreakable. Probably a side villain who shows up, wrecks stuff, and exits.
As of now, no one knows who the main villain is. Scorpion and Tombstone seem likely. Both work with organised crime and have personal grudges. But Marvel loves a twist, so we’ll have to wait. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release on July 31, 2026.
