Spider-Man: Brand New Day's list of villains is long and iconic

Tom Holland is putting the suit back on. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently being filmed, and fans are already picking up on what’s coming. A short teaser clip dropped online recently. It didn’t reveal much, but social media has filled in the blanks. In one leaked video, Spider-Man faces off with the Punisher. Yes, Jon Bernthal is back. But the Punisher might not be the only threat. Or even the biggest one. Here’s a breakdown of who else shows up in this round.

Who are all the confirmed villains in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Hulk- Mark Ruffalo will return as Bruce Banner. He’s usually on the good side, but he and Spider-Man have clashed before in comics. It’ll either be a misunderstanding, or someone is controlling him. Either way, Hulk’s strength is off the charts. Spider-Man may be faster and smarter, but this is not a fight he’ll want to drag out.