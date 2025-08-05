Trailer of Parineeta, which is set to re-release in theatres in 8K resolution, is out now

Parineeta is set to rerelease in theatres on August 29, 2025 and its trailer just released. The iconic film is the first Indian movie to have been restored in stunning 8K by Prasad Film Labs in select PVR INOX cinemas across India.

Parineeta trailer launches ahead of its 8K theatrical re-release

Vidya Balan recalled the memories the trailer brought back. It reminded her of the scenes she shot with (Dada) Pradeep Da screaming instructions from behind the monitor and how he’d act out moments.

"His walk as a woman in my scenes always cracked me up… I’d be like, ‘Dada, you don’t need to teach me how to walk’!! … Haha… I guess I wasn’t aware of the camera; I was just living those moments. I truly couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful debut. That kind of purity… the magic of a 1st… Uff, Parineeta is full of that because it marked the 1st for many of us… and that’s something I’ll always hold close.”

“I remember listening to Piyu Bole for the first time; even then, I knew it was something special. There was a softness to it, a kind of innocence that I guess mirrored how I was feeling at the time: new, unsure, and quietly hopeful." she added.