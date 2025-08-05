Trailer of Parineeta, which is set to re-release in theatres in 8K resolution, is out now

Parineeta is set to rerelease in theatres on August 29, 2025 and its trailer just released. The iconic film is the first Indian movie to have been restored in stunning 8K by Prasad Film Labs in select PVR INOX cinemas across India.
Vidya Balan recalled the memories the trailer brought back. It reminded her of the scenes she shot with (Dada) Pradeep Da screaming instructions from behind the monitor and how he’d act out moments.
"His walk as a woman in my scenes always cracked me up… I’d be like, ‘Dada, you don’t need to teach me how to walk’!! … Haha… I guess I wasn’t aware of the camera; I was just living those moments. I truly couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful debut. That kind of purity… the magic of a 1st… Uff, Parineeta is full of that because it marked the 1st for many of us… and that’s something I’ll always hold close.”
“I remember listening to Piyu Bole for the first time; even then, I knew it was something special. There was a softness to it, a kind of innocence that I guess mirrored how I was feeling at the time: new, unsure, and quietly hopeful." she added.
"Girish was my first Bengali character, and I was very happy to play it. I love Bengali culture. Girish was a quiet guy, but there’s a lot going on underneath, and I really connected with that," said Sanjay Dutt.
"Pradeep Dada was solid; he was always there to guide me through every beat of the script. I love him and miss him. I was happy that Vinod offered me the film, as I have had a very successful association with him. He is family. Some scenes might look simple now, but they weren’t easy at all."
"Watching the trailer today brought everything back twenty years later. Parineeta was never just another film for me. It was made with a lot of heart and a lot of love, and that’s why even two decades on it has a special place in everyone’s heart."
Internationally, Parineeta was not the first film to have been 8k restored. In fact, the documentary Baraka became the first film ever to be digitally restored and scanned in 8K resolution.