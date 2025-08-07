What do the recent MCU set pics tell us about the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' plot?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (BND) is the next instalment in the Tom Holland-led superhero movie franchise woven into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). While we finally have a first look into the suit that Tom will sport in the upcoming film, images from the sets of the film are constantly making rounds of the internet, setting off the speculation train running. While the story of the film is still tightly under wraps, here's a look into what might the plot shape up to be for this film, based on set pictures catching everyone's attention and the official announcements
Recently, in July, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige stated during a roundtable with the media that this film will take the iconic superhero back to his roots. "I think there’s a promise at the end of No Way Home, that for. as sad as it is, that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories him being a proper Spider-Man. Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with — for lack of better terms — street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events,” Kevin told a popular media source present at the roundtable.
Kevin also seemingly confirmed in that interview that The Punisher, a fan-favourite character that made his debut in the comics in a Spider-Man story, finally unites with the web-crawler on the big screen. "Who are the other street-level characters that we’ve never seen him interact with? And of course, I love that The Punisher started in a Spider-Man comic. That great cover... I don’t want to say too much, but Destin (Daniel Cretton, director of the film) — I will say too much — Destin is doing an amazing job right now on that movie, which starts shooting very soon. And he’s got eight or nine comic covers up on his wall in his art department that he is bringing to life in this movie, which is super cool," he mentions to the source. Another major media outlet recently reported that Mark Ruffalo and Micheal Mando are set to reprise their respective MCU roles of Bruce Banner/Hulk and Mac Gargan/Scorpion. The report even goes on to mention that Spider-Man, Hulk and The Punisher will indeed go head-to-head in a brawl with each other, reportedly earlier in the film, before the big reveal of the main villain of the film. Exciting new set images from Marvel Studio's Punisher Special Presentation is already doing the rounds on the internet, even revealing the updated costume for the iconic anti-hero. A purported set image also supposedly suggests that Burce Banner is a fugitive before, during or after the events of the films. Multiple media reports also suggest that the Hulk may return to his savage, more angrier form as opposed to to the recent 'smarter' version.
Director Destin Daniel Cretton, known for his ecstatic work behind Sang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, seems to have set his vision for BND to be something that really brings out the character's singular personality, as many reports describe Kevin Feige calling this film a "proper Spider-Man story". Part of this reason could be the inclusion of Mr Negative — a major and popular vilanous character in recent comics who leads the gang in the Marvel Universe called Inner Demons. The symbol of these groups have been spotted during the BND filming in Glasgow sparking a wide range of reactions across the internet. While Mr Negetive's presence in the plot is still unclear along with no official update about the actor who may potray him, the studio reportedly had sent out a casting call for an Asian actor. In the comics, Mr Negative is potrayed to be Asian.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is making headlines almost everyday with new details about the film releasing regularly. With the film slated to be released less than one year from today, one thing is for sure — a new era for the web-crawler will dawn soon.
