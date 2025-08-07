What do the recent MCU set pics tell us about the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' plot?

Kevin also seemingly confirmed in that interview that The Punisher, a fan-favourite character that made his debut in the comics in a Spider-Man story, finally unites with the web-crawler on the big screen. "Who are the other street-level characters that we’ve never seen him interact with? And of course, I love that The Punisher started in a Spider-Man comic. That great cover... I don’t want to say too much, but Destin (Daniel Cretton, director of the film) — I will say too much — Destin is doing an amazing job right now on that movie, which starts shooting very soon. And he’s got eight or nine comic covers up on his wall in his art department that he is bringing to life in this movie, which is super cool," he mentions to the source. Another major media outlet recently reported that Mark Ruffalo and Micheal Mando are set to reprise their respective MCU roles of Bruce Banner/Hulk and Mac Gargan/Scorpion. The report even goes on to mention that Spider-Man, Hulk and The Punisher will indeed go head-to-head in a brawl with each other, reportedly earlier in the film, before the big reveal of the main villain of the film. Exciting new set images from Marvel Studio's Punisher Special Presentation is already doing the rounds on the internet, even revealing the updated costume for the iconic anti-hero. A purported set image also supposedly suggests that Burce Banner is a fugitive before, during or after the events of the films. Multiple media reports also suggest that the Hulk may return to his savage, more angrier form as opposed to to the recent 'smarter' version.