Wednesday Season 2: Who plays Grandmama Addams?

After nearly three years, the second season of the comic thriller series Wednesday has finally dropped on Netflix and fans are already buzzing! But what’s got everyone talking even more is the newest addition to the Addams family: Grandmama Addams. The iconic role will be played by British actress Joanna Lumley.

What is the buzz about the new character, Grandmama Addams in Wednesday season 2?

Season 2 picks up with Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, as she begins her second year at Nevermore Academy with things that are about to get even darker and twistier. The show also marks the entry of the trickiest and the most twisted member of the family, Grandmama Addams. She walks in with the most stunning appearance, with her wild silver-white hair dramatically untamed yet properly tied up.

Joanna brings out the perfect sophisticated yet darker witch look to the character. From the interesting potion-making skills, sharp wit, to no-nonsense attitude and dramatic flair, Grandmama might just be Wednesday’s strangest ally yet. As per reports, there is a good chance of Grandmama continuing to be a part of the thrilling script in the upcoming episodes.