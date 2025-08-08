Wednesday Season 2: Who plays Grandmama Addams?

After nearly three years, the second season of the comic thriller series Wednesday has finally dropped on Netflix and fans are already buzzing! But what’s got everyone talking even more is the newest addition to the Addams family: Grandmama Addams. The iconic role will be played by British actress Joanna Lumley.
Season 2 picks up with Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, as she begins her second year at Nevermore Academy with things that are about to get even darker and twistier. The show also marks the entry of the trickiest and the most twisted member of the family, Grandmama Addams. She walks in with the most stunning appearance, with her wild silver-white hair dramatically untamed yet properly tied up.
Joanna brings out the perfect sophisticated yet darker witch look to the character. From the interesting potion-making skills, sharp wit, to no-nonsense attitude and dramatic flair, Grandmama might just be Wednesday’s strangest ally yet. As per reports, there is a good chance of Grandmama continuing to be a part of the thrilling script in the upcoming episodes.
The co-creator and showrunner, Miles Millar in an interview talks about how excited he is for Joanna to be a part of the show. He said, “For me, one of the most exciting castings was Joanna Lumley, who plays Grandmama. She was top of our list, and she just brings such impeccable energy and delight to that role, and we really mixed it up with the three generations of Addams women. There's an evil glint in her eye whenever she's onscreen, and Jenna and Joanna have amazing chemistry as well.”
He also added, “I think it really brought something different and unexpected to the role. I think of all iterations of Addams family characters, she's the most different from what you'd expect. She has a sophistication and elegance that is very special and unique to this show and to this interpretation of the character of Grandmama.”
The show made waves after the first season, earning critical acclaim and multiple awards. Protagonist Jenna Ortega herself took home four Primetime Emmys for her stunning performance as Wednesday Addams and with the new addition fans eagerly wait for new mysteries to unfold in the second season.
