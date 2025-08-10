Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas-starrer 'Kishkindhapuri' to release on September 12

"Kishkindhapuri", featuring Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, is set to hit the big screen on September 12, the makers said on Saturday.

Directed by Koushik Pegallapati, best known for "Chaavu Kaburu Challaga", the film is produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens. It has the music composed by Sam CS.

The makers shared the news on the official X handle with the film's poster. It featured the actor in an intense avatar.

"Mystery, thrills, and fear. Get ready for a world that will keep you on the edge of your seats. #Kishkindhapuri GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON SEPTEMBER 12th. @BSaiSreenivas @anupamahere @Koushik_psk @sahugarapati7 @chaitanmusic #ChinmaySalaskar #NiranjanDevaramane @Shine_Screens @UrsVamsiShekar @JungleeMusicSTH," read the caption.