Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War will reportedly be filmed in a British army base in MP

“The team will be shooting for close to 15 days here, with major portions requiring Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. As of now, they are on standby waiting for the permissions. Once that is cleared, they will fly to MP to kick-start the shoot,” the source said.

Mhow is also called Dr Ambedkar Nagar since it is the birthplace of Dr BR Ambedkar. It is 23 km from Indore. The acronym Mhow is said to stand for ‘Military Headquarters Of Warfare’.

After wrapping up the Mhow shoot, the Love & War team will reportedly head to Italy in October for the next filming scenes. Despite reports of delays, makers are hoping to complete filming by the end of 2025.

The movie, which is reportedly being made on a budget of ₹200 crore, is expected to be a love story during war times. It will reflect the challenges that come in relationships and the sacrifices that come with love.

Love & War marks Alia's second collaboration with the director after Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ranbir Kapoor's reunion with him after Saawariya.