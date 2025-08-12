Priyanshu Painyuli embarks on a cybercrime journey in indie thriller Pirates

Here’s good news for all those who have been waiting to see actor Priyanshu Painyuli in a new avatar. The title of his forthcoming film is Pirates. In this Nishant Sharma directorial (Nishant has also also written it) indie thriller, Priyanshu will play a Delhi taxi driver who turns into a hacker and enters the seedy underworld of cybercrime. The movie, which also features Chandan Roy Sanyal and Gagan Arora, is scheduled to start filming in Delhi next week.

Priyanshu Painyuli to play Delhi taxi driver-turned-hacker in Pirates

In a digitally driven world we live in today, where data is now the king, with hazardous implications, Pirates addresses issues of surveillance, morality, and identity. In the shadows of the internet underworld, the narrative explores the life of a hacker whose abilities make him both potent and susceptible, a gray figure making difficult decisions.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Pirates,” Priyanshu says, talking about this new venture. The film is layered with suspense, dark, and provocative, as the title implies. “As a hacker, I work outside the system, handling issues that the majority of people are unaware of. I adore the movie’s indie spirit and the story’s intensity and originality. It brings to mind the effect of movies like Stolen and Girls Will Be Girls, which, despite not being produced on a large commercial scale, have an impact.”

He adds, “I have always felt privileged to work with filmmakers who are experts in their field, such as legendary directors Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane, Navdeep Singh, and Raja Menon. However, I also think it’s really beneficial to collaborate with new artists like Nishant, who offers a new perspective and approach to filmmaking. I, as an artist, find it quite invigorating to collaborate with someone who is sharing their tale for the first time since it generates a different kind of creative spark. The next several days in Delhi will be a roller coaster, and I’m eager to get into this character.”

Pirates is the latest addition to Priyanshu’s body of work, which combines broad appeal with compelling, content-driven narrative. With a strong plot and a skilled cast, Pirates promises to be a captivating entry in the new wave of Indian independent film.