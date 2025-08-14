Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 kicks off with a dazzling showcase of talent

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 got off to a dazzling start with a press conference that brought together some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, along with key representatives from the Victorian Government.

A vibrant kickoff to IFFM 2025, honouring creativity, diversity, and cinematic excellence

The event featured a stellar lineup, including Bollywood legend Aamir Khan, celebrated comedian and actor Vir Das, acclaimed performers Tillotama Shome, Jim Sarbh, and Aditi Rao Hydari, as well as renowned filmmakers Shoojit Sircar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and R.S. Prasanna — director of the much-anticipated Sitaare Zameen Par. Also in attendance was top casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Adding to the excitement, the team behind Baksho Bondi — including director Tanushree Das and members of the cast — were also present. The film is set to open the festival as the marquee feature on Opening Night.

Sharing his thoughts, Aamir Khan said, “It’s wonderful to be back in Melbourne. I’m thrilled to be part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It’s such a meaningful platform — one that celebrates cinema and brings people and cultures together. I’m sure this year’s filmmakers and films will have an incredible journey here.”