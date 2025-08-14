Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 kicks off with a dazzling showcase of talent

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 got off to a dazzling start with a press conference that brought together some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, along with key representatives from the Victorian Government.
The event featured a stellar lineup, including Bollywood legend Aamir Khan, celebrated comedian and actor Vir Das, acclaimed performers Tillotama Shome, Jim Sarbh, and Aditi Rao Hydari, as well as renowned filmmakers Shoojit Sircar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and R.S. Prasanna — director of the much-anticipated Sitaare Zameen Par. Also in attendance was top casting director Mukesh Chhabra.
Adding to the excitement, the team behind Baksho Bondi — including director Tanushree Das and members of the cast — were also present. The film is set to open the festival as the marquee feature on Opening Night.
Sharing his thoughts, Aamir Khan said, “It’s wonderful to be back in Melbourne. I’m thrilled to be part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It’s such a meaningful platform — one that celebrates cinema and brings people and cultures together. I’m sure this year’s filmmakers and films will have an incredible journey here.”
Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange also expressed her enthusiasm for this year’s edition. “IFFM has always been a celebration of stories, talent, and a shared love for cinema that goes beyond borders. Today’s press conference really captured that spirit. It’s a privilege to welcome icons like Aamir Khan, visionary directors like Shoojit Sircar and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and actors whose work resonates with audiences globally. With Baksho Bondi opening the festival, and such a rich mix of films and voices in the lineup, this year promises to be one of our most exciting yet. The support from the Victorian Government and the presence of so many incredible guests show how deeply this festival connects India and Australia — not just through film, but through friendship and culture.”
Now in its 16th year, IFFM 2025 is set to deliver an unforgettable program packed with film screenings, exclusive events, thought-provoking panels, and the annual flag-hoisting ceremony to mark India’s Independence Day — all against the vibrant and multicultural backdrop of Melbourne.
