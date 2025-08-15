HBO Max bets big on anime after removing classic American cartoons

At a time, when everyone walks, talks, wears and even breathes Anime, HBO Max finally seems to have recognised the growing market of anime, on its own “prestige” terms. While the service been home to the Studio Ghibli movies for a long time now, it is now expanding its library through a new deal in a collaboration with the film distributor GKIDS.

HBO Max, starting September 1, will pick up 20 live-action and animated movies by well-known Japanese directors like Hideaki Anno, Makoto Shinkai, and Satoshi Kon, and some of which are all prepped up to premiere in North America for the first time.

HBO Max picks up 20 animated and live-action movies

In just a few weeks, several movies are making their way to the Warner Bros.-owned service. Here are a few films that are set to be premiered on September 1:

Children Who Chase Lost Voices, directed by Makoto Shinkai

Fireworks, directed by Akiyuki Shinbo and Noboyuki Takeuchi

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko, directed Ayumu Watanabe (To have a North American streaming debut)

Ghost Cat Anzu, directed Yôko Kuno, Nobuhiro Yamashita (To have a North American streaming debut)

Lonely Castle in the Mirror, directed Keiichi Hara (To have a North American streaming debut)

Love & Pop, directed Hideaki Anno (To have a North American streaming debut)

The Place Promised in Our Early Days, directed by Makoto Shinkai

Your Name, directed by Makoto Shinkai, which is having its 4K streaming debut