Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Farhan Akhtar and others revisit legacy of Sholay on its 50th anniversary

Sunny's younger brother, actor Bobby, shared his childhood experience of being on the sets in Bengaluru, where the film was shot.

"I was so lucky to be on the sets of Sholay. I still remember those days, when they were shooting in Bangalore, we used to drive down to this village where it was shot. I was a big fan of Jaya ji and I used to keep her photo (with me). The whole cast was there, but I was excited to see her," Bobby told PTI.

"I've seen the four-hour (long) version of it, unedited. I've seen so much more than others have seen, and I still remember all those moments.That film is like a landmark for people after it was made," he said.

Farhan Akhtar, son of veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, said Sholay shaped his love for mainstream cinema, praising it as a rare film where every character, no matter how small, remains unforgettable.

"All of us who have seen Sholay have been influenced by it on a subconscious level. Our love for mainstream movies came from Sholay'.Also, it's very rare for films to come along where you remember every single character, down to a guy who says one line; you remember the name of that person."

"It's very rare something like that happens," Farhan told PTI.

"So, it's now become a part of our collective consciousness. You can meet any Indian and start discussing Sholay. It's like something that connects us in a weird way," the actor-filmmaker said, adding that Sholay doesn't look dated even today and that technically it was a superior film.

Amitabh Bachchan's actor son Abhishek described Sholay as a seminal moment in Indian cinema.

He said that both his father and mother, Jaya Bachchan, who starred in the film, rarely talk about its past glory at home.

"With my father, I know that he's convinced he's not done yet, so he doesn't want to sit back on his rocking chair and talk about our times. His time is right now. And that's the attitude every actor should have," Abhishek told PTI.