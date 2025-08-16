Bollywood's iconic villain Dalip Tahil explores new horizons in 'Arabia Kadali'

Dalip was recently seen in Kubera and Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and says that although there is a difference in the subjects chosen by Bollywood and Tollywood, the boundaries are merging now. “The challenges faced by both industries are the same — to draw the audience in. You need something extraordinary to attract them to theatres, whether it’s somethig larger than life or a mythological drama,” he says.

Despite having played multiple negative roles in his extended career, Dalip tells us that he has made a clear distinction between his personal and professional personas. “Not in the least has it affected my life outside of sets. If I did in real life what I do on screen, I’d be in jail for life. Once it’s done, it’s over. It doesn’t enter my personal life,” he laughs.

For him, a strong villain is the backbone of a good story. “If your villain is weak, you don’t have a story. The negative force has to be overwhelming, so when the good wins, the audience should breathe a sigh of relief. My generation had great villains — Gabbar Singh, Amrish Puri, and to name a few.” He also traces the character arc of villains back in the day and now. “In Sholay, Gabbar was a dacoit. Today, that wouldn’t be credible. People would ask why can’t the police just arrest him. Crime now is cybercrime, a villain could be an anonymous man in glasses, sitting behind a computer.”