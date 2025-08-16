Bollywood's iconic villain Dalip Tahil explores new horizons in 'Arabia Kadali'

Bollywood in the ’90s will always hold a special corner in our hearts. These were the films where we laughed with the hero, cried in his loss, and felt every blow in the final fight. But sometimes, it was the villain who stole the scene. They had charisma, baritone that filled the room, and a gaze that made you shiver. Dalip Tahil was one of them. From Baazigar and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak to Raja and Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke, his roles have stayed with the audiences. Now, he returns with the Telugu web series Arabia Kadali.
The series follows the story of fishermen who cross into international waters on the Arabian Sea. They’re captured by the Pakistani Navy and accused of being spies. Dalip plays the role of one of the diplomats. He says that shooting in Telugu was a challenge as he isn’t fluent in the language, and prefers Hindi or Telugu, “At this stage, I don’t want to spend all my energy memorising lines in a new language. Thanks to technology, I can focus on the craft. Working with language coaches and the director helps keep the authenticity intact.”
Dalip was recently seen in Kubera and Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and says that although there is a difference in the subjects chosen by Bollywood and Tollywood, the boundaries are merging now. “The challenges faced by both industries are the same — to draw the audience in. You need something extraordinary to attract them to theatres, whether it’s somethig larger than life or a mythological drama,” he says.
Despite having played multiple negative roles in his extended career, Dalip tells us that he has made a clear distinction between his personal and professional personas. “Not in the least has it affected my life outside of sets. If I did in real life what I do on screen, I’d be in jail for life. Once it’s done, it’s over. It doesn’t enter my personal life,” he laughs.
For him, a strong villain is the backbone of a good story. “If your villain is weak, you don’t have a story. The negative force has to be overwhelming, so when the good wins, the audience should breathe a sigh of relief. My generation had great villains — Gabbar Singh, Amrish Puri, and to name a few.” He also traces the character arc of villains back in the day and now. “In Sholay, Gabbar was a dacoit. Today, that wouldn’t be credible. People would ask why can’t the police just arrest him. Crime now is cybercrime, a villain could be an anonymous man in glasses, sitting behind a computer.”
Speaking about characters which have stayed with him, Dalip tells us that Madan Chopra in Baazigar, his roles in Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak are a few such examples. “I loved my role in Prikal by Shyam Benegal, though not many saw it. Another special one was in My Dear Kuttichathan, India’s first 3D Malayalam film. Sometimes you do a great role, but if the film doesn’t work, no one remembers. I value the ones that got love,” he says.
What drives Dalip after all these years is the thrill of something new. “Some roles I turn down because I’ve done them before. But sometimes something exciting comes along, whether it is OTT, cinema, or TV. I played Raja Dashrath in Siya Ke Ram. I didn’t expect it to turn out like that, but it was beautifully written. That’s what I look for, the surprise. Even after decades, I’m grateful people still come to me with faith, and that the work remains meaningful.”
Arabia Kadali is streaming on Prime Video.
