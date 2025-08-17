Pathaan assistant director calls War 2 the 'weakest film' in the YRF spy universe

As fans rush to the movie theatres to watch the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film War 2, the film has faced harsh criticism from within Yash Raj Films. Rajvir Ashar, the assistant director of Pathaan, took to Instagram, and called the movie the “weakest film” in YRF’s spy universe.

Calling it a “colossal disappointment”, Rajiv Ashar spoke about the “most anticipated day”, saying, “This one was just a heartbreaking experience for me. I was rooting for this film, and all it did was upset me to no degree! A mid-first half is followed by a deplorable and overlong second.”

Rajiv Ashar did not hold back as he expressed his disappointment over the recently released film, War 2. Since its release, the film has mostly received underwhelming reviews with experts criticising the film’s poor storyline and subpar VFX.

The Pathaan assistant director said that the film lacked depth and shared, “Neither did it have enough highs nor was it successful in resonating with me emotionally! The most anticipated day turned out to be a ‘colossal’ disappointment. Weakest film of the universe (YRF Spy Universe)!”