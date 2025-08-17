War 2: Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan-starrer earns over Rs 100 crore at the box office

War 2", headlined by Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, has collected Rs 109.35 crore at the domestic box office in two days.

Directed by Ayan Mukherji, "War 2" is a sequel to the 2019 film "War" and also stars Kiara Advani. Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film is a part of the YRF Spy Universe and features Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, a RAW agent.

The film released in theatres on Thursday.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, "War 2" has collected Rs 52 crore on its first day.

War 2 has received mostly positive reviews from audiences

The film made Rs 57.35 crore on the following day, out of which Rs 44.5 crore came from its Hindi version, and Rs 0.35 crore and Rs 12.5 crore from its Tamil and Telugu versions, respectively.

In "War 2", rogue agent Kabir will battle elite operative Vikram, played by NTR, in a global chase. Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor round off the cast.