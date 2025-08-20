Top 5 most popular Jujutsu Kaisen characters

Jogo is a major antagonist in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. He was an unregistered special grade cursed spirit aligned with Mahito, Hanami and Dagon. He believes curses were the true humans. He has enormous power as he can manipulate and create highly concentrated flames, summon miniature volcanoes and unleash devastating attacks.
This half-human, half-cursed spirit Choso has a flesh and blood body that is fully visible even to non-sorcerers. Choso is a calm person who often disappears into the background when in social situations.
Yuki is known for her bold, high-energy personality and playful, nonchalant attitude. Confident and outspoken, she’s brash and unafraid to speak her mind, making her a standout character.
Sukuna, known as history’s strongest jujutsu sorcerer, was born over a thousand years ago. Originally an “Imaginary Demon,” he was reincarnated in June 2018 after Yuji Itadori consumed one of his fingers. Trapped inside Yuji’s body with limited control, Sukuna eventually managed to transfer his soul into Megumi Fushiguro’s body.
Suguru Geto is also an antagonist who has such a strong hatred for non-sorcerers, that he massacred over a hundred civilians in a single night. But he cared a lot for his fellow curse users.