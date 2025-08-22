Badlapur 2, Ikkis & more: Prime Video and Maddock Films join hands for a multi-year film deal

Streaming giant Prime Video and Maddock Films have signed a mega multi-year deal to bring several Indian films to viewers in 240+ countries and territories shortly after their theatrical release.

"We’ve always believed in telling stories that surprise, entertain, and resonate—and in working with partners who share that belief. Prime Video has consistently championed cinema that transcends languages, geographies, and formats," said Dinesh Vijan, CEO & founder, Maddock Films.

"We are thrilled to expand our strategic collaboration with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films to continue delivering on our promise of bringing compelling stories to audiences across the world," said Manish Menghani, director & head of content licensing, Prime Video India.

"From our horror-comedy universe to our most beloved franchises, our endeavour has always been to create worlds that audiences love to revisit. This strategic long-term post-theatrical licensing deal is a natural extension of our shared vision: to take Indian storytelling to a truly global stage.

We’re excited that these films will now continue their journey beyond theatres on Prime Video, reaching an even wider audience across the world," he added.