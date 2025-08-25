Manish Malhotra’s maiden film as a producer, Gustaakh Ishq features Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh

Be it his designs on the ramp, or on global stages, Manish Malhotra knows how to make this grand. Manish has always carried cinema within him..the grandeur, the spectacle, the moods and moments that first stirred his imagination. Long before fashion turned him into a household name, it was the silver screen that shaped his vision. Now, with his maiden theatrical production Gustaakh Ishq releasing in November 2025, he steps into film production under his own banner, Stage5 Production.

Manish Malhotra's Gustaakh Ishq talks unspoken desires

Set in the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab, Gustaakh Ishq is a love story of passion and unspoken desire, drawing from a world where architecture holds memory and music carries longing.

The film is directed by Vibhu Puri and brings together creative geniuses... music by Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics by Gulzar, sound by Resul Pookutty and cinematography by Manush Nandan. At its heart lies an ensemble whose range define contemporary Bollywood, from veteran Naseeruddin Shah to the deft Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi.