Could Chris Pratt be the next Batman? James Gunn addresses rumours

Fans have adored and loved Chris Pratt in the Marvel Universe as Star-Lord, also known as Peter Quill. Chris was seen in several movies including all the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Now, rumours have been flying around that Chris Pratt is all set to step into the DC world and take on the role of Batman aka Bruce Wayne.
In light of speculations, the co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn clarified all doubts in an interview and said that Chris Pratt would not star as Batman in the upcoming Batman reboot, The Brave and the Bold.
While fans had been speculating that Chris Pratt would be the next Bruce Wayne, James Gunn has put the rumours to rest. However, he has hinted at some kind of collaboration with the star as he revealed Chris would be seen in the movie "as something else".
James Gunn and Peter Safran had announced the Batman reboot, The Brave and the Bold back in January, 2023. They shed light on what would be the first step towards a new DC Universe. While fans have been treated with Batman's solo adventures for years, The Bold and the Brave, a movie around the Bat family, will bring in a pleasant change.
Talking about the film, James had said, "It's a very strange sort of father-son story about the two of them". However, it has been made clear recently that Chris Pratt would not be the one playing Batman. Details of the cast of the movie is still unknown.
The only details available are that the movie would be directed by Andy Muschietti and writers are still working on the script. There is no release date for The Bold and the Brave as of now.