Could Chris Pratt be the next Batman? James Gunn addresses rumours

Fans have adored and loved Chris Pratt in the Marvel Universe as Star-Lord, also known as Peter Quill. Chris was seen in several movies including all the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Now, rumours have been flying around that Chris Pratt is all set to step into the DC world and take on the role of Batman aka Bruce Wayne.

In light of speculations, the co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn clarified all doubts in an interview and said that Chris Pratt would not star as Batman in the upcoming Batman reboot, The Brave and the Bold.

Chris Pratt will not star as Batman

While fans had been speculating that Chris Pratt would be the next Bruce Wayne, James Gunn has put the rumours to rest. However, he has hinted at some kind of collaboration with the star as he revealed Chris would be seen in the movie "as something else".