Baaghi 4 trailer teases intense action and gore as Tiger Shroff faces off against Sanjay Dutt

Makers unveiled Baaghi 4 trailer on Saturday morning, featuring Tiger Shroff's face-off against Sanjay Dutt, who will be playing the role of antagonist. The movie, which is releasing in theatres on September 5 this year, is packed with action, violence and horrifyingly gory scenes with a fair bit of dialogue work.
The trailer kicks off with intense sequences of Tiger’s character unleashing havoc on terrified goons, armed with nothing but an axe. Sanjay Dutt makes a striking entry after that. He is covered in blood as he broods inside a church.
Tiger is seen in contrasting avatars: First as a disciplined naval officer and later in a ferocious, unhinged form. His character, Ronnie, is seen as mentally unstable by the rest of the world as he believes his true love, Alisha, played by Harnaaz Sandhu, is dead. But those around him insist Alisha never existed and is merely a creation of his mind.
People commented on the trailer, complimenting Tiger's "comeback" which left them with "goosebumps".
"This is insane!!! I’m sooo excited!!!" said one.
"You killed it Ronnie," said another.
Baaghi 4 cast includes Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in key rolesOther members include Shreyas Talpade and Saurabh Sachdeva. directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 plot and screenplay have been penned by Sajid Nadiadwala.
The last three Baaghi movies cost around INR 181 crore to make and they went on to earn INR 522.67 crore altogether at the box office.
The last installment of the franchise, which was released in 2020, showed Ronnie travelling to Syria on a mission to find his elder brother Vikram, who was kidnapped and held captive by Abu Jalal Gaza, a notorious terrorist. While Baaghi 3 had the potential to do better, COVID-19 pandemic and forced theatre shutdown led makers to lose out on viewership.