Baaghi 4 trailer teases intense action and gore as Tiger Shroff faces off against Sanjay Dutt

Tiger is seen in contrasting avatars: First as a disciplined naval officer and later in a ferocious, unhinged form. His character, Ronnie, is seen as mentally unstable by the rest of the world as he believes his true love, Alisha, played by Harnaaz Sandhu, is dead. But those around him insist Alisha never existed and is merely a creation of his mind.

Baaghi 4 cast includes Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in key rolesOther members include Shreyas Talpade and Saurabh Sachdeva. directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 plot and screenplay have been penned by Sajid Nadiadwala.