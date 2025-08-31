Actor Rupsha Guha debuts as a feature film director with How Are You Feroz

Actor Rupsha Guha turns feature film director with How Are You Feroz, which releases today. The film stars actors like Aryann Bhowmik, Ratasree Dutta, Kheya Chattopadhyay, Anusha Viswanathan, Ashoke Viswanathan, Rana Basu Thakur, Bidyut Das and others.

Rupsha shares, “The casting was the most difficult part, especially getting the protagonist, because it was pandemic time. I liked Schiraaz Tanksalwalla, a Zoroastrian Parsi antique store owner, in the role of the older Feroz. We held a few workshops, and since we were working on a tight budget, I think we managed fine. Even finding Aryann Bhowmick was difficult, in the sense that you don’t get to meet Bengali boys with very sharp features.”

Why Rupsha Guha chose not to act in her directorial debut