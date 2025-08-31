Actor Rupsha Guha debuts as a feature film director with How Are You Feroz
Actor Rupsha Guha turns feature film director with How Are You Feroz, which releases today. The film stars actors like Aryann Bhowmik, Ratasree Dutta, Kheya Chattopadhyay, Anusha Viswanathan, Ashoke Viswanathan, Rana Basu Thakur, Bidyut Das and others.
Rupsha shares, “The casting was the most difficult part, especially getting the protagonist, because it was pandemic time. I liked Schiraaz Tanksalwalla, a Zoroastrian Parsi antique store owner, in the role of the older Feroz. We held a few workshops, and since we were working on a tight budget, I think we managed fine. Even finding Aryann Bhowmick was difficult, in the sense that you don’t get to meet Bengali boys with very sharp features.”
Why Rupsha Guha chose not to act in her directorial debut
What made you think of such a unique concept for your debut film? Do you have an interest in collecting antiques?
Honestly, I didn’t have anything in mind as such. It happened effortlessly after I saw that place. But I was always predisposed to art since my father had an art gallery. As a kid, I saw my father as a connoisseur of art and culture, and as a producer. I grew up in that milieu of artistes.
What made you direct a film in the first place?
I am a lot like my father, as my mother says...having an artistic bent of mind. I did not have a perfect childhood; I lost my father way too early, so I had a very secluded life. The make-believe world of cinema was my escape to paradise. I am a student of literature and have always explored costumes, dialogues, became an actor, and now, a director.
We often see directors acting in their own films. Why didn’t you choose to go that way?
Though everyone told me to, I didn’t want to. That would be Herculean. I didn’t think I would be able to dabble in two things at a time; it’s tough, and I didn’t dare do that. And I don’t regret it. Maybe I will try doing that later. And honestly, I never imagined myself in my stories (quips).
First-time filmmakers often encounter many problems, especially in getting a producer. Was yours a little better since you’re already a known face in the industry?
As a known face in this industry, I definitely had access to many people. But the film was conceived during the pandemic. I tried pitching it to somebody, and he ghosted me at the last minute. Directing is very masculine, and I think people don’t like female actors doing such odd jobs. People tend to undermine a woman, and it takes a long time to break the ice. There aren’t many female actors who have turned directors; it is tough, very tough.