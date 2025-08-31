Avengers: Doomsday BTS video debuts at Destination D23 2025

Avengers: Doomsday directors, Joe and Anthony Russo showed a video montage of various behind-the-scenes moment from movies of the Marvel franchise, including the much-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday. The clip is not available to the public yet as the movie is supposed to be released in 2027.
While the Russo brothers were not physically present, they shared a message via video saying that the upcoming Avengers movie was "bigger than anything" that they had ever worked on.
They added, "We are bringing together so many of your favourite heroes to face one of the greatest threats to the MCU".
Avengers: Doomsday is currently being shot in London and is set to release in 2027. There is a lot of anticipation surrounding the movie since it is expected to bring the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four together for the very first time.
One of the highlights of the movie is the return of Robert Downey Jr to the Marvel Universe. However, he will not be seen in his iconic role as Iron Man, but will be playing a supervillain named Doctor Doom.
Like Iron Man aka Tony Stark, Doctor Doom is an extremely talented inventor. The heroes of Marvel will come together to stop Doom's villainous mission.
Robert Downey Jr's return was revealed earlier this year which left fans surprised. Other stars who have been cast in the film include Vanessa Kirby, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, James Marsden, Lewis Pullman, Alan Cumming and others.
Marvel favourites such as Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd and others will also return as their beloved characters.