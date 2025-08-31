The Twilight saga is re-releasing in theatres this October

If you were ever a Twilight-head, you're set to have a very special October. To mark the 20th anniversary of Stephenie Meyer’s first book in the saga, the romance-fantasy film Twilight and its sequels are set to return to theatres.
The Twilight Saga, adapted from Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling novels, has earned over $3.3 billion globally. The first instalment, Twilight (2008), directed by Catherine Hardwicke, starred Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan and Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen.
The film follows Bella, a teenager who falls in love with Edward, a vampire, and attempts to fit into his world. In the sequel New Moon, Bella is caught in a love triangle between Edward and Jacob, her best friend and vampires' mortal enemy, a werewolf.
Lionsgate and Fathom Events will reportedly re-release all five films in the U.S. from October 29 to November 2 this year. As per the schedule, Twilight will be the first to go out on October 29, New Moon on October 30, Eclipse on October 31, Breaking Dawn – Part 1 on November 1, and finally, Breaking Dawn – Part 2 on November 2. The last two movies were directed by Bill Condon.
However, as of now, it is not known for sure, if the movies will hit Indian theatres. But you can stream the movies on Netflix.
The anniversary celebrations will also feature special new editions from publisher Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, including a deluxe collector’s hardcover, a 20th-anniversary paperback, and a complete hardcover box set of the saga.
Additionally, the official Twilight Saga YouTube channel is being relaunched with clips and exclusive bonus content.
The Twilight movies could've turned out very differently. Twilight spent nearly three years in development at Paramount Pictures’ MTV Films, during which a screenplay was written that differed greatly from the novel. For instance, Bella was reimagined as a star athlete.
The changes were so drastic that author Stephenie Meyer feared she had made a mistake by selling the film rights. Reflecting on it later, she said, “They could have released that earlier version, called it something else, and no one would have known it was Twilight!”
In April 2007, when Summit Entertainment reinvented itself as a full-service studio, it acquired the rights to Twilight saga. It was Erik Feig, Summit’s President of Production, who promised a faithful adaptation, and he delivered.