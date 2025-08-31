The Twilight saga is re-releasing in theatres this October

If you were ever a Twilight-head, you're set to have a very special October. To mark the 20th anniversary of Stephenie Meyer’s first book in the saga, the romance-fantasy film Twilight and its sequels are set to return to theatres.

The Twilight Saga, adapted from Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling novels, has earned over $3.3 billion globally. The first instalment, Twilight (2008), directed by Catherine Hardwicke, starred Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan and Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen.

The film follows Bella, a teenager who falls in love with Edward, a vampire, and attempts to fit into his world. In the sequel New Moon, Bella is caught in a love triangle between Edward and Jacob, her best friend and vampires' mortal enemy, a werewolf.

Lionsgate and Fathom Events will reportedly re-release all five films in the U.S. from October 29 to November 2 this year. As per the schedule, Twilight will be the first to go out on October 29, New Moon on October 30, Eclipse on October 31, Breaking Dawn – Part 1 on November 1, and finally, Breaking Dawn – Part 2 on November 2. The last two movies were directed by Bill Condon.