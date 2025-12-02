Dhurandhar set to become the longest Bollywood film in 17 years, since Jodhaa Akbar

The hype around Dhurandhar is impossible to ignore. It marks Ranveer Singh’s return to the big screen after a two-year gap. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the espionage drama clocks in at a confirmed runtime of 214 minutes or 3 hours, 34 minutes and 1 second; this makes it the longest Bollywood release in 17 years. The last Hindi film to match that length was Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar in 2008, which also ran for 214 minutes.
Reports claim Dhurandhar has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, which makes this the first adult-rated film of Ranveer Singh’s career.
Reports also claim that filmmakers were instructed to include a Hindi voiceover for the statutory disclaimer, extending its duration.
Certain violent visuals at the start of the film were removed and replaced with alternative shots, and additional violent sequences in the second half were trimmed.
Despite these changes, the film’s final runtime remains locked at its record-setting length.
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has been allocated 2,711 screens nationwide. Bookings have so far moved 38,174 tickets, generating ₹1.74 crore across all formats in India. Factoring in blocked seats, the Ranveer Singh-led film is projected to earn around ₹3.25 crore on its opening day.
