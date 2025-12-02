Dhurandhar set to become the longest Bollywood film in 17 years, since Jodhaa Akbar

The hype around Dhurandhar is impossible to ignore. It marks Ranveer Singh’s return to the big screen after a two-year gap. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the espionage drama clocks in at a confirmed runtime of 214 minutes or 3 hours, 34 minutes and 1 second; this makes it the longest Bollywood release in 17 years. The last Hindi film to match that length was Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar in 2008, which also ran for 214 minutes.

Dhurandhar eyeing an opening day earning of ₹3.25 crore as per reports

Reports claim Dhurandhar has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, which makes this the first adult-rated film of Ranveer Singh’s career.

Reports also claim that filmmakers were instructed to include a Hindi voiceover for the statutory disclaimer, extending its duration.