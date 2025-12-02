Guillermo del Toro reounces AI once AGAIN as he accepts ‘Frankenstein’ tribute at Gotham Awards

Del Toro’s drew laughter and applause inside the venue as audiences responded warmly. Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac showed their solidarity by smiling and clapping in support. Del Toro’s Frankenstein featuring Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Elordi as the Creature was honoured with the Vanguard Tribute, an award that recognises “pioneering films that push the boundaries of cinema through fearless artistic choices.”

This is not the first time the director has renounced the use of artificial intelligence. In a recent interview with NPR, Guillermo del Toro said he would “rather die” than incorporate artificial intelligence, especially generative AI, into any of his future filmmaking projects.

“AI, particularly generative AI — I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested,” del Toro said. “I’m 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak. … The other day, somebody wrote me an email, said, ‘What is your stance on AI?’ And my answer was very short. I said, ‘I’d rather die.'”

Frankenstein made a strong impression at the 2025 Venice International Film Festival, and received a 13-minute standing ovation. Written and directed by del Toro and inspired by Mary Shelley’s landmark 1818 novel, the upcoming Netflix adaptation centres on the brilliant but arrogant scientist Victor Frankenstein, whose reckless experiment brings a living being to life and ultimately leads to the tragic destruction of both creator and creation.

The cast includes Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer and Lauren Collins.