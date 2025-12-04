From a children's magazine to the big screens, how Rappa Roy is finally releasing at the theatres!

"Preparation for the script was difficult. I had the comic book as a guideline. On one hand, we wanted to follow the spirit of the story and individual character’s traits as much as possible. On the other hand, we wanted to show quirkiness, surrealness and contemporary looks to those audience who have not read the comics. Modern audience is intelligent and analytical.

We wanted to cast actors who were good in acting and would somewhat resemble the characters in the comics book. Since we introduced many new characters to the script, we had to also look for new actors to add to the surprise factor. I wanted someone who was agile, physically fit, energetic and heroic for the character of Rappa Roy. At the same time, I wanted to introduce a fresh face for the character. Fortunately, we found all those in Arpan Ghoshal," he said.

Dhiman also spoke about the challenges on working ith a graphic novel. "While it provides a story board readily, the fans of an established comic book characters would like to see probably the same things in a movie. It might be difficult because the two mediums are different. A graphic novel is a different medium and it may not be amenable for writing a script," he concludes.