Timothée Chalamet does not like being called 'Lisan al Gaib'

The actor said, "The first film didn’t have, for Paul Atreides, that climactic moment, so it felt like I was building to it for years".

In a moment of honest confession Timothée shared, "And now, you know, if I’m in the streets, someone will go 'Lisan al Gaib', which is more humiliating than it sounds".

On hearing how he feels, Adam Sandler had a hearty laugh before the two actors went ahead with the next segment of the interview.

Timothée Chalamet , who has been a part of both Dune and Dune: Part Two will return for the third leg, Dune: Part Three to be released on December 18, 2026. The actor plays Paul Atreides, also known as the Lisan al Gaib in the second movie. Lisan is a title that implies a prophesied messiah figure, as identified by the Fremen culture.

The Dune movies have been adapted Frank Herbert's eponymous science-fiction novel that was first published in 1965. The trilogy has been directed by Canadian filmmaker and screenwriter, Denis Villeneuve.

Herbert's novel had been previously adapted by David Lynch for the film Dune (1984) and miniseries, Frank Herbert's Dune (2000), among many others.

Other cast members in Denis Villeneuve's trilogy include Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem.