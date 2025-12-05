Actor Indira Tiwari talks about her short Ghotul, which delves into sexuality and adolescence
Actor Indira Tiwari, known for her roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Aarakshan, and Serious Men, recently acted in the powerful short film Ghotul, which draws attention to the pressing yet under-discussed public health crises of adolescent pregnancies, compounded by alarming but often hidden HIV data among teenage girls.
Inspired by the ancient Gond tradition of Ghotuls, which are communal spaces for adolescents to explore sexuality with community support, the film is directed by Shashanka ‘Bob’ Chaturvedi and has Indira in the lead. The actor has a chat with us on the same.
What drew you to the film Ghotul?
When I read the script, the immediate thought that came to me was that my mother never told me this. It’s such a beautiful script, where the mother-daughter relationship and that openness, that safe sharing, is explored so naturally. For the first time, I am seeing a mother open-heartedly express her feelings and answer all questions honestly. Along the way, she also feels and discovers her own emotions —why she says yes, why she says no—and this awareness of your own feelings, expressed without judgment, is so rare.
With social media exposing adolescents to an overload of information, do you think creating such communal spaces for exploration is more relevant to avert crime or abuse?
It’s very important. Children today know far more than we sometimes assume, but the major concern is the right information from the right source.
If curiosity and questions are answered at home with care and honesty, children grow aware and responsible. Without that safe sharing, they often go outside and seek answers, which can lead to bad experiences because outsiders might share what benefits them, or whatever they know, not necessarily what’s right.
This film highlights that awareness and conversations should begin in a safe, loving environment, helping children understand relationships, choices, and emotions before the world imposes its version.
You have always looked out for unique roles. How difficult is it to sustain as an actress?
It’s difficult because I don’t want to repeat myself. But I feel strong because I have clarity about what I want to do and where I want to be. Most of my projects are with Mukesh Chhabra, who gave me my first work, and we have built many things together.
It’s also about patience. Sometimes saying no is the hardest part, but it’s essential. I have learned that I cannot just pick every project—I need to choose stories and characters that resonate, that give something meaningful to me and the audience.
What is the latest content you watched and loved?
One Battle After Another, Human in the Loop, Bad Girl, When Life Gives You Tangerines, Haq, and Agra are a few content I watched recently.
I was mesmerised by Yami Gautam’s performance in Haq, and by Mohit Agarwal and Priyanka Bose in Agra. I’ve also been revisiting some of my favourite works, like Black Swan and The Queen’s Gambit, enjoying the small nuances, layered performances, and honest storytelling all over again.