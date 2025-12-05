Actor Indira Tiwari talks about her short Ghotul, which delves into sexuality and adolescence

A

It’s very important. Children today know far more than we sometimes assume, but the major concern is the right information from the right source.

If curiosity and questions are answered at home with care and honesty, children grow aware and responsible. Without that safe sharing, they often go outside and seek answers, which can lead to bad experiences because outsiders might share what benefits them, or whatever they know, not necessarily what’s right.

This film highlights that awareness and conversations should begin in a safe, loving environment, helping children understand relationships, choices, and emotions before the world imposes its version.