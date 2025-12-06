Rajesh Touchriver talks about his film Dahini: The Witch

A

It was in 2008 when I first came to know about witch-hunting. I was in Odisha shooting for a documentary when I overheard a senior police officer instructing his staff to take necessary action in a then reported case of witch-hunting. I was shocked to hear about the case, and it haunted me for a long time. I was equally perturbed that hardly anybody in the country was talking about it. While I could not immediately make a film and had to wait for a decade and more to find a producer for such a topic, I researched and studied the subject extensively.

In India around eight states have reported cases of witch-hunting. In other states also it exists but much more subtly. My research also shows India is not the only country that has this problem over 32 countries in the world have also reported witch-hunting as of today. It is this understanding that something so grievous and perhaps the worst form of human rights violation is happening, and nobody is even aware of it. Sometimes I think maybe many are aware but they will pretend not knowing for they also believe in such practices subconsciously.