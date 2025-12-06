Rajesh Touchriver talks about his film Dahini: The Witch
Rajesh Touchriver is an internationally acclaimed filmmaker, has by now directed films that have won 18 international awards, 3 national awards and several other accolades. His newest film which is inspired by a social evil recently garnered some attention. Rajesh Touchriver's film Dahini - The Witch was screened at the Indian Film Festival of Sydney. Here's what the director had to say about the film.
Dahini – The Witch brings attention to the horrifying practice of witch-hunting that still persists in parts of India. What prompted you to take on such a sensitive subject?
It was in 2008 when I first came to know about witch-hunting. I was in Odisha shooting for a documentary when I overheard a senior police officer instructing his staff to take necessary action in a then reported case of witch-hunting. I was shocked to hear about the case, and it haunted me for a long time. I was equally perturbed that hardly anybody in the country was talking about it. While I could not immediately make a film and had to wait for a decade and more to find a producer for such a topic, I researched and studied the subject extensively.
In India around eight states have reported cases of witch-hunting. In other states also it exists but much more subtly. My research also shows India is not the only country that has this problem over 32 countries in the world have also reported witch-hunting as of today. It is this understanding that something so grievous and perhaps the worst form of human rights violation is happening, and nobody is even aware of it. Sometimes I think maybe many are aware but they will pretend not knowing for they also believe in such practices subconsciously.
Since the film is based on true events, how did you navigate the responsibility of depicting real trauma while maintaining cinematic impact?
It is very difficult to depict the real trauma of the victims and survivors. I have spoken to many survivors and have not slept for days after that. In my film I have made an attempt to show a fraction of their trauma and a small glimpse of the many steps involved in the harrowing experience of being hunted. In real terms one cannot even fathom what it means to have everyone that you thought was your community, hounding for your life and throwing you out of every safety net that one had, which is their permanent reality of life after then.
I met a survivor who fled for her life and is living alone for 15 years far away from her family with no communication. That village had even imposed a fine 20K if anyone uttered her name. This kind of permanent branding is a very deep trauma and that is difficult to depict. That is why I chose only some instances that shows the extent of cruelty so that the audience knows how far a human being goes in inflicting violence on another human being.
How does the film deal with the broader conversation around women’s safety in India?
I think witch-hunting should also be seen as one of the worst forms of gender-based violence. While some men also have been branded but the large majority are women. While the targeted person mostly women face all the patriarchal biases, but it is pertinent also to understand that other vested interests such as property dispute also is at play in the form of witch-hunting we see today.
Another aspect is how cultural beliefs are manipulated to target and suppress women with the power play making a majority either going silent or participating in the violence. This is the larger reality we see not only in our country but also in many other countries where culture is used to suppress a women’s voice making her helpless and pushing her into unsafe zones.
But on a separate note, the film is not only about a social crime, but it is also about a brave woman who fought valiantly against the crime and saved herself. Her bravery in the context of inhuman cruelty is a reason for hope for every human being who believes in a safe world for all.