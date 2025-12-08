Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to reunite for 3 Idiots 2, as per reports

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are reportedly set to reunite for a sequel to the cult favourite 3 Idiots. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the original film released nearly 15 years ago and continues to be a milestone film in Bollywood.
As per a Bollywood portal, the makers are finally moving forward with a follow-up and that too with the original lead cast. The script is said to be locked, with the team feeling confident that the sequel captures the humour, emotional depth, and meaningful storytelling that made the first film so memorable. The new story will continue from where the original left off, set around 15 years later, as the characters come together once again for a fresh adventure.
The report also notes that Hirani and Aamir have temporarily paused work on their planned Dadasaheb Phalke biopic after deciding the script needed further development. With that project on hold, Hirani turned his attention back to the 3 Idiots universe, which is an idea he had been nurturing for years.
He reportedly spent considerable time expanding the concept into a fully developed screenplay, so the sequel lives up to the legacy of the original.
3 Idiots released in 2009 and followed the friendship of three engineering students, Rancho, Farhan, and Raju, at an elite tech college in India. The film moves between their student days and the present, as Farhan and Raju search for their missing friend Rancho, and recalls the experiences that shaped their lives.
3 Idiots is primarily based on Chetan Bhagat's novel 'Five Point Someone', and explores the realities of an engineering education in the country. However, the character Phunsukh Wangdu or Rancho (played by Aamir Khan) was heavily inspired by the real-life Ladakhi engineer and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, known for his innovative approach to schooling and community work.
