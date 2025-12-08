Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to reunite for 3 Idiots 2, as per reports

The report also notes that Hirani and Aamir have temporarily paused work on their planned Dadasaheb Phalke biopic after deciding the script needed further development. With that project on hold, Hirani turned his attention back to the 3 Idiots universe, which is an idea he had been nurturing for years.

He reportedly spent considerable time expanding the concept into a fully developed screenplay, so the sequel lives up to the legacy of the original.

3 Idiots released in 2009 and followed the friendship of three engineering students, Rancho, Farhan, and Raju, at an elite tech college in India. The film moves between their student days and the present, as Farhan and Raju search for their missing friend Rancho, and recalls the experiences that shaped their lives.

3 Idiots is primarily based on Chetan Bhagat's novel 'Five Point Someone', and explores the realities of an engineering education in the country. However, the character Phunsukh Wangdu or Rancho (played by Aamir Khan) was heavily inspired by the real-life Ladakhi engineer and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, known for his innovative approach to schooling and community work.