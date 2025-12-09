Rajashekar gets injured on set, undergoes surgery

According to sources, Rajashekar's injury caused a bimalleolar dislocation with a compound fracture. Following the severe injury, the actor was taken to the hospital where he had to undergo an urgent three-hour surgery to address the complications head on.

Rajashekar's team shared that the actor had been operated via a "right ankle open reduction and internal fixation (ORIF) with K-wires for the lateral malleolus, open reduction and internal fixation using cannulated cancellous screws and a semi-tubular plate for the medial malleolus and trans-fixation of the tibia using a wire passed through the calcaneum and talus".

The actor has now been advised rest following his surgery. He must be under complete bed rest for at least three-four weeks as per the doctors, keeping all his work assignments on halt while he recovers.

Rajashekar had just come out from a hiatus and now the unfortunate injury has forced him into another break. He has put a hold on all film shoots until January 2026, the rest will depend on how fast he recovers.

Rajashekar's last released work was in 2023, when he starred in Vakkantham Vamsi’s Extra Ordinary Man. The actor was currently shooting for Abhilash Reddy Kankara’s Biker.