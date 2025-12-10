Akhanda 2 to finally hit theatres on this date

Highly anticipated Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has confirmed its new theatrical release date. The sequel was hours away from its scheduled December 5 debut but was abruptly announced to be in delay. Akhanda 2 is now set to hit screens globally starting December 12, with grand premiere shows taking place on December 11.
The film’s producers, 14 Reels Plus, officially declared the new date from their official X account on Tuesday night. The makers shared a power-packed new poster and wrote, "All set for the Divine Destruction at the box office Feel the MASSive power of #Akhanda2 in theatres from DECEMBER 12 with grand premieres on December 11th BOOKINGS OPEN SOON!"
Fans were shocked when the action extravaganza was postponed last Thursday. While the production house had earlier cited "unavoidable circumstances" and apologised to the fans, the root cause of it was a legal hurdle involving a long-standing financial dispute.
Distributor 14 Reels Plus was allegedly stuck in a court dispute with Eros International Media Limited over an arbitration amount due of around ₹28 crore plus interest. It had been pending for 11 years. An injunction had prevented its release until the matter was resolved.
Balakrishna steps in
Reports say the issue was cleared recently, and the film is progressing well. The lead star himself, Nandamuri Balakrishna, is believed to be a major contributor to overcoming the financial bottleneck. As per sources, Balakrishna voluntarily agreed to waive off the big chunk of his reportedly ₹20 crore-odd remuneration to help the production house clear its dues.
Akhanda 2 is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu. The combination of Balakrishna and Srinu is back with a promise of a greater spectacle this time. The latest poster reveals Balakrishna in a fierce Aghora avatar, hinting at the return of the mythic, high-octane energy that made the first film tick. Made on an estimated production budget of nearly ₹200 crore, the film features Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty and Harshaali Malhotra in significant roles. Music is by Thaman S. Stage set for its much-awaited Thaandavam this December.