Akhanda 2 to finally hit theatres on this date

Highly anticipated Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has confirmed its new theatrical release date. The sequel was hours away from its scheduled December 5 debut but was abruptly announced to be in delay. Akhanda 2 is now set to hit screens globally starting December 12, with grand premiere shows taking place on December 11.

The film’s producers, 14 Reels Plus, officially declared the new date from their official X account on Tuesday night. The makers shared a power-packed new poster and wrote, "All set for the Divine Destruction at the box office Feel the MASSive power of #Akhanda2 in theatres from DECEMBER 12 with grand premieres on December 11th BOOKINGS OPEN SOON!"

Why was AKhanda 2 postponed?

Fans were shocked when the action extravaganza was postponed last Thursday. While the production house had earlier cited "unavoidable circumstances" and apologised to the fans, the root cause of it was a legal hurdle involving a long-standing financial dispute.