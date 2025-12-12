Dhurandhar hits Middle East wall over ‘anti-Pakistan’ stance

Although efforts were made by the filmmakers to get an approval for a theatre release, it was refused all together. According to a source, it had been anticipated that there would be a ban on the film’s production. “All the countries have not approved the theme of the film. That's why Dhurandhar hasn't been released in any of the Gulf countries," said the source.

It’s not an isolated case. The following big-budget Indian productions have also struggled with similar constraints in the Middle East: Fighter, Article 370, Tiger 3, and The Kashmir Files. Fighter, for example, had initially been released in UAE but had been removed shortly after and an alternate cut had also been denied.

Despite the tough setback that its foreign earnings have suffered, Dhurandhar, as it marks the first project for director Aditya Dhar after 2019's Uri: The Surgical Strike, is doing phenomenally well in the country. Based on an operation known as Operation Lyari and some alleged Indian intelligence operations, it has already broken the ₹200 crore net collection barrier within a week in India. Worldwide, it's already beyond the ₹300 crore barrier.