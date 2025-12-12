Hema Malini gets emotional as she recalls Dharmendra’s unfinished dreams

Sharing how the death has affected her, a visibly emotional Hema said, "I never imagined that a moment would come in my life when I would have to host a prayer meeting, especially for my Dharam ji. The whole world is mourning his passing, but for me, it is an inconsolable shock, the breaking of a companionship that stood the test of time".

In a poignant moment, Hema mentioned Dharmendra's unfinished dream of publishing a book of poetry written by him. Hema Malini broke down and fought back tears as she recalled the story.

"Over time, a hidden aspect of his personality emerged… jab woh Urdu ki Shayari karne lage. Unki khaas baat yahi thi koi bhi paristithi ho woh uske anusar turant ek sher suna dete the...yeh unki khoobi thi. I often told him he should write a book - his fans would have loved it. So, he was very serious about it and was planning everything but woh kaam par adhura reh gaya", Hema said.

During her speech, Hema also said that the love she and Dharmendra shared was true and he was a strong pillar of support throughout their journey.