Remembering Amjad Khan: A look back at 5 of his iconic roles

Amjad Khan, a name synonymous with unforgettable performances, left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. On his death anniversary, we pay tribute to the actor whose versatility brought to life some of the most iconic characters in Bollywood history. Best known for his portrayal of Gabbar Singh in Sholay, Khan's career was filled with memorable roles that showcased his immense talent and range. Here are five of his most iconic characters:
Arguably the most iconic villain in Indian cinema, Gabbar Singh is the role that immortalized Amjad Khan. His portrayal of the ruthless dacoit leader with his menacing laughter and memorable dialogues, like "Kitne aadmi the?" became a cultural phenomenon. Gabbar's character was a mix of charm and terror, and his performance was both chilling and captivating.
In Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, the actor played Dilawar, a character torn between love and hatred. As the antagonist, Khan's performance was nuanced and powerful, proving his ability to portray deep emotional conflict. Dilawar's rivalry with the protagonist, Sikandar (Amitabh Bachchan), was the highlight of the film, with Amjad delivering a performance that balanced aggression with vulnerability.
Amjad Khan's portrayal of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah in Satyajit Ray's Shatranj Ke Khilari demonstrated his versatility as an actor. In this historical drama, the nuanced actor played the role of the last Nawab of Awadh, a ruler more interested in arts and culture than in governance. His performance was subtle and restrained, which captured the Nawab's melancholic detachment and love for music and dance.
In Lawaaris, Amjad Khan played Ranvir Singh, a wealthy and powerful man with a baroque moral compass. Initially portrayed as an antagonist, Ranvir Singh is revealed to have a deeper, more nuanced character. His portrayal highlighted the internal conflict of a man torn between societal norms and personal desires. The actor’s performance brought depth to the role, revealing a character who was both authoritative and vulnerable.
In Kaalia, Amjad Khan played Shahani Seth, also known as Jaswant, a corrupt and ruthless businessman. Shahani Seth is a key antagonist in the film, using his power and influence to manipulate and control others. Khan's portrayal of this character was marked by a cold and calculating demeanor, making him a formidable opponent to the film's protagonist, Kaalia (Amitabh Bachchan). His performance added another layer to his repertoire of memorable villains, showcasing his ability to embody complex antagonistic roles.