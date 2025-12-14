Symbolism and mental health are real-time heroes in Soumava Banerjee's upcoming Bengali film, Autobi

A woman’s desperate search for her missing sister leads her into a forbidden, cursed forest that preys on past trauma and blurs the terrifying line between reality and hallucination, in this upcoming Bengali psychological thriller, Autobi. Directed by Soumava Banerjee, film sees Madhumita Sarcar, Inaaya Chowdhury, Shahebb Chatterjee, Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee and Aryann Bhowmik in pivotal roles.

The storyline and symbols are the main actors in Soumava Banerjee's Bengali film, Autobi

Auobi opens with a harrowing glimpse into the past, where young sisters Dimple (Madhumita) and Taniya (Inaaya) witness a horrific domestic tragedy involving their parents. This shared trauma forges an unbreakable, albeit suffocating, bond between them. Years later, Dimple has become fiercely protective of Taniya, living by the mantra, "My sister, my responsibility".