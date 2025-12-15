Michael Bay joins Bollywood film backed by Bhanushali Studios with AR Rahman on music

What does Michael Bay bring to an Indian film in 2025? Not subtlety, so expect muscular visuals, fetishistic camera moves, and action staged like a luxury car commercial on Red Bull. This is Bollywood flirting openly with maximalism — not the song-and-dance kind, but the IMAX-ready, export-friendly spectacle that streams well across continents.

Of course, none of this guarantees a good film. Michael’s global reputation is divisive. For every Bad Boys high, there’s a Transformers fatigue spiral. The risk is obvious: style swallowing story, spectacle drowning emotion. Indian cinema has already struggled with that balance enough. But Bollywood is saying it wants to play louder, bigger, and more confidently on a global stage.

If it works, it could reset how international collaborations with Indian cinema are approached — not as token cameos, but as genuine creative collisions. If it doesn’t, well, at least the explosions will look expensive and Rahman’s background score will still slap. Either way, Bollywood just invited Michael Bay into the room. Nothing subtle has ever followed that decision.