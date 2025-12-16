19 films barred from Kerala Film Festival, including Palestine and Spanish titles

The festival officials mentioned that the applications for exemption certificates were submitted on time, but they did not get the approvals in time. Due to this, 19 films which were barred from the Kerala film festival couldn't be legally screened. The cancellations have affected the festival schedule and have left the audiences and filmmakers frustrated, especially since some of the films were a part of curated international sections.

The organisers stated that there were no specific reasons communicated for the denial of the permission, which added to the confusion and the anger of the film community. Senior filmmakers and cultural personalities condemned the decision and described it as an unprecedented move for a major international festival. They asserted that film festivals are usually considered as venues for the worldwide exchange of cinema and academic viewing, unlike commercial theatrical releases.

Political reactions were not delayed, with leaders and cultural organizations in Kerala blaming the Centre for the destruction of artistic freedom and meddling with the state-funded festival. Protest talks and public statements took place at the festival location, while the schedules were reshuffled to accommodate the changes at the last minute. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is yet to provide a full explanation to the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌public.