Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze's cult surfing movie Point Break is getting a TV reboot

Popular comedy film Point Break is reportedly set to expand into television, with a new series planned 35 years after the events of the cult-classic 1990s film.
As per reports, AMC is developing a TV adaptation inspired by the 1991 movie that starred Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, Lori Petty, and Gary Busey. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, Point Break centers on Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves), a young FBI agent who goes undercover to investigate a group of Southern California surfers believed to be behind a string of bank heists carried out by criminals known as the “Ex-Presidents.”
The gang is led by the magnetic and rebellious Bodhi (Patrick Swayze). As Utah immerses himself in their high-octane, thrill-seeking world, he becomes conflicted between duty and desire, especially after developing a romantic connection with surfer Tyler (Lori Petty).
The upcoming TV series is reportedly set on a high-risk heist crew connected to the infamous Ex-Presidents gang. Set in 2026, the story unfolds 35 years after the events of the original Point Break, which was released in 1991. The project is helmed by writer-producer Dave Kalstein, known for his work on Amazon’s thriller Butterfly, as well as NCIS: Los Angeles, Quantico, and USA Network’s Treadstone.
There has been no announcement regarding new characters, casting, or whether Keanu Reeves might make an appearance in any capacity. This also isn’t the franchise’s first revival effort. A 2015 Point Break remake failed to receive positive reviews.
