Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze's cult surfing movie Point Break is getting a TV reboot

Popular comedy film Point Break is reportedly set to expand into television, with a new series planned 35 years after the events of the cult-classic 1990s film.

Point Break's TV reboot is set 35 years after the events of the film

As per reports, AMC is developing a TV adaptation inspired by the 1991 movie that starred Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, Lori Petty, and Gary Busey. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, Point Break centers on Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves), a young FBI agent who goes undercover to investigate a group of Southern California surfers believed to be behind a string of bank heists carried out by criminals known as the “Ex-Presidents.”

The gang is led by the magnetic and rebellious Bodhi (Patrick Swayze). As Utah immerses himself in their high-octane, thrill-seeking world, he becomes conflicted between duty and desire, especially after developing a romantic connection with surfer Tyler (Lori Petty).